MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Up 47.7% in June

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MIND C.T.I. stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,246. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.72.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 27.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

