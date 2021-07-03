Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Expands By 50.0%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $$21.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.
Rexel Company Profile
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
