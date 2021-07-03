Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Expands By 50.0%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $$21.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

