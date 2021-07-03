Step Finance (STEP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $166,890.00

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $166,890.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00139603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00169359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,395.93 or 0.99495124 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

