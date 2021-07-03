BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTGOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th.

BTGOF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,064. BT Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

