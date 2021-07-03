Brokerages Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Vericel posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. 248,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,216. Vericel has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.21 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.