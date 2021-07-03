Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 314,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,930. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $54.43 and a one year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

