ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00139603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00169359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,395.93 or 0.99495124 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars.

