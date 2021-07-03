Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

TSE:LB traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 120,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,351. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$45.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

