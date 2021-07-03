Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 79,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,306. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.59.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

