NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

RBSPF remained flat at $$2.91 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 245,050 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.