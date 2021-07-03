Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Update

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,196,700 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 5,479,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,683. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

