Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rises By 30.9%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 420,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 307,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $319,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 402,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,617. The firm has a market cap of $819.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

