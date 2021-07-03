Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $52.37. 2,312,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

