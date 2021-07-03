Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,553.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ULVR traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,270 ($55.79). The company had a trading volume of 1,770,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,863. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a market capitalization of £111.84 billion and a PE ratio of 23.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,258.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

