XDNA (XDNA) Trading Up 44.8% This Week

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 35% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, XDNA has traded up 44.8% against the dollar. One XDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XDNA has a total market cap of $10,079.42 and approximately $15.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XDNA

XDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

XDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

