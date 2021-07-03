Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.84. 3,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97. Centrica has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.38.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

