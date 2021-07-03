Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.84. 3,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97. Centrica has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

