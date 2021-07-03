Brokerages Set OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Price Target at GBX 525.75

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 525.75 ($6.87).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities cut OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total value of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89). Also, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

LON OSB traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 467.40 ($6.11). 661,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 472.40. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230.20 ($3.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

