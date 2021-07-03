Pinkcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $1,339.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00397169 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002938 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015403 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.70 or 0.01276425 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,050,541 coins and its circulating supply is 428,790,105 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.