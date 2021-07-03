Axe (AXE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $62,213.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Axe has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $265,659.83 and $62,213.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.52 or 0.01082294 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

