CACHE Gold Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $115,088.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for $57.37 or 0.00165794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018039 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 705.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.68 or 0.00741750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

