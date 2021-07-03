Short Interest in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Declines By 24.4%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KL traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $39.04. 1,003,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.15. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,430,000 after buying an additional 1,809,488 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,027,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $30,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 722,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

