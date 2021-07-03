BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MIY stock remained flat at $$15.47 during trading hours on Friday. 42,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.