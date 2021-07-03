Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AIF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 75.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

