Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.78.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Laurentian set a C$21.75 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

KMP.UN traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$20.46. 148,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,764. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.87 and a 1-year high of C$20.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

