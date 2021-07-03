$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,456. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

