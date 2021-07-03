$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.16. 198,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,380. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $24,979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.