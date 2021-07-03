Hermez Network Market Capitalization Tops $16.87 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $16.87 million and $581,452.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00010376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00053278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018026 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 704.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.16 or 0.00740759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

