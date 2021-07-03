NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 733,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. 156,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

