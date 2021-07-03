Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Declines By 22.9%

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 8,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.35. 1,896,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

