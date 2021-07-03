Zacks: Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post $304.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.25 million to $309.21 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $49,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. 1,289,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.