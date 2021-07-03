TokenPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $116,551.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $116,551.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,724.11 or 0.99849707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00034234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007935 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00055287 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000977 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

