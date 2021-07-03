BTU Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,615.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001322 BTC on exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.62 million and approximately $36,615.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

