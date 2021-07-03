$156.05 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post $156.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $156.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $150.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $628.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $630.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $662.00 million, with estimates ranging from $653.00 million to $671.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

CATY stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.89. 179,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

