$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EXFO.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth about $3,996,000. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.96. 58,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,727. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $342.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.