$0.64 EPS Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,286. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In related news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 56,195 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 43,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 43,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.