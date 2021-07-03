DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,031,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 764,456 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 111.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 819,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 431,427 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 220.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 576,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 396,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after buying an additional 361,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,149,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 232,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DSL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 363,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,088. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.