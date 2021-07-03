Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 245,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66. Prosus has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PROSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

