Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE MHNC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.24. 5,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

