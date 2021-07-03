Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,852. Xylem has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

