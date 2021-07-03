Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Drops By 36.8%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MRRTY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 13,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.63. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.