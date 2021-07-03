MJ Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJTV) Short Interest Update

MJ Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJTV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,946,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MJTV remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,082. MJ Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About MJ Biotech
