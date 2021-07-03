NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NNXPF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 22,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

