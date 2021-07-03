Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0265 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $77.52 million and $302,373.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 10,564,208,857 coins and its circulating supply is 2,923,199,147 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.