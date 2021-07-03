Standard Protocol (STND) Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $197,235.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00140018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00169324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,724.44 or 1.00025992 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

