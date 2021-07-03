$346.77 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report sales of $346.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.40 million and the highest is $347.50 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $320.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

CBSH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.06. 331,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

