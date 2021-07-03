Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $73.47. 1,158,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,064. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,158,336 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 117.9% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

