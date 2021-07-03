Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.41. DocuSign reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.21. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.4% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 38.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

