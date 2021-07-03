Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Parachute has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $5.01 million and $173,982.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00054830 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,288,637 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

