Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Up 38% Over Last Week

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $11,903.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00140487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00169308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,724.24 or 1.00174112 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

