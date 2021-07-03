AceD (ACED) Reaches Market Cap of $60,749.69

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. AceD has a total market cap of $60,749.69 and $187.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

